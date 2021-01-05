Highlights: Bird flu virus spread in many states of the country

Hundreds of birds died in Rajasthan, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh

After corona, now bird flu wreaks havoc in the country, state governments alert

new Delhi

The fear of Corona Pandemic is not over in the country that a new disease has knocked in the country. Actually, bird flu (H5N1) has been confirmed in birds in many states of the country. Administration has been alerted in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh after reports of birds dying. Bird flu viruses are extremely dangerous and can also harm humans.

How dangerous is the virus found in birds

H5N8 and H5N1 viruses have been found in dead birds in different states of the country. H5N8 viruses have been found in crows in some places. These viruses are highly contagious. The virus is usually found only in birds. According to experts, there is no evidence of birds getting this virus in humans. Despite this, everyone needs to be cautious. The virus is spread by migratory birds. There are a large number of migratory birds in India at this time.

Bird flu havoc in Himachal, Rajasthan, Kerala

H5N1 virus extremely dangerous

The H5N1 to H5N5 bird flu virus is considered fatal, it is also contagious. However only crows have died due to H5N8 avian influenza. WHO describes H5N1 virus as very dangerous. The special thing is that the virus has been confirmed to be found occasionally in humans too. However, transmission of this virus from humans to humans has not been confirmed. If humans are vulnerable to this virus, it is fatal. 60 per cent of people suffering from this virus die.

H5N1 virus how worrying

According to the WHO, H5NI virus infection in humans is very dangerous and can cause many serious diseases and the death toll can be very high. If the H5NI virus is mutated, it can cause easy transmission from humans to humans.

What are the symptoms of bird flu in humans?

Its symptoms are very common in humans such as cold, cold, shortness of breath and frequent vomiting. Apart from this, muscle spasms, diarrhea and chest pain may also occur.



Bird flu spread from human to human for the first time in 2013

Earlier there was a risk of bird flu from coming in contact with birds, but in 2013, the first case of bird flu from humans to humans was reported in China. A 32-year-old woman who was infected by the father was killed. Earlier there was no evidence of outbreak of H7N9 virus by humans coming into contact with each other.

After Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala have also been affected by bird flu. Till now hundreds of birds have died in these states. Since then the state governments here have issued an alert. On the other hand, due to bird flu, vigilance is also being done in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Karnataka.