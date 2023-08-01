Bird flu | MTV: Tens of thousands of fur animals have to be euthanized

According to Fifur’s director of research, Jussi Peura, the number may increase several times, because there are twenty infected farms.

At least tens of thousands of fur animals have to be euthanized due to bird flu infection, says MTV News.

According to MTV, there are infections in twenty fur farms.

Veterinary hygienist Annukka Nikula Central Ostrobothnia’s environmental health care says that the first fur animals to be euthanized come from one farm.

“The first decision to terminate was a large farm with tens of thousands of fur animals alone,” says Nikula.

“It’s a hard blow to the farm, and no one would ever want that, but in this situation, the most important thing is to stop the spread of the virus,” Peura says to MTV.

According to Nikula, there is a small hope that the infections will decrease.

Last during the week fur breeders received an exemption shoot nearly 10,000 birds. The exception permit was valid from 26 to 31 July.

The permit applied to a total of 9,600 birds: five hundred gray gulls, one hundred sea gulls, two thousand shrikes, jackdaws, crows and domestic pigeons, and one thousand magpies. Originally, permission was sought to kill 37,800 birds.

Annukka Nikula says to MTV that it would be more useful to protect birdhouses with bird nets than shooting birds.