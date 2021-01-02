Latest Update About Bird Flu in Indore: The risk of corona virus is not over yet that bird flu has knocked. After Rajasthan, the symptoms of bird flu virus have also been found in the dead crows in Indore of Madhya Pradesh. Crows are constantly dying in Indore’s Daily College and many of these deaths are due to H5N8 avian influenza. Bird flu virus ranging from H5N1 to H5N5 type is fatal. All these viruses spread from one bird to another.

Currently the virus that has died is limited to crows only. There is no fear of infecting other birds. Nevertheless, the team of doctors of the Municipal Corporation and the Veterinary Department has been ready as soon as the cases of the virus have come up. More than 83 crows have died in Delhi College so far. The case of the death of crows was first reported on 29 December in the college. On Friday, 20 crows were found dead. On Saturday, 13 new cases were reported. Their samples were sent to a laboratory in Bhopal. Symptoms of H5N8 avian influenza virus have been confirmed in some of these.

On Saturday, the doctors of the Veterinary Department and the team of the corporation reached the Daily College. Indore’s zoo doctor Uttam Yadav says that more than 50 crows died in this manner in the last 3 days. Bird flu has been confirmed in 2 of them. After this, an alert has been issued in this entire area continuously. Everyone has been instructed to follow the bird flu protocol.

The dead crows were buried in solitude on Saturday morning. An employee wearing a PPE kit first deposited the dead crows. After this, filled them in black polythene. First a 6-foot pit was dug with the help of JCB. After this, the crows were put in the pit and a layer of lime was laid from above. After this the soil was poured and suppressed.

Dr. Yadav says that it is a matter of relief that till now the virus has been found only in crows. Crow is free word. He can come anywhere. In such a situation, it is likely that it has reached here from Rajasthan. Already 295 crows have died in Rajasthan in a week due to this virus. If the flu is found in free bird, then it is difficult to stop it. The Veterinary Department and Zoo Management are constantly ready.