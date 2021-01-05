In Kerala, chickens and ducks started killing on Tuesday to control the H5N8 strain of bird flu, while Jammu and Kashmir issued an alert after reports of flu cases in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh And have started taking samples of migratory birds. Following the outbreak of infectious disease of birds in Kerala, neighboring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have increased surveillance and issued guidelines.Around 1700 ducks have died due to flu in Kerala. Officials in Madhya Pradesh said that 155 birds of the same species have been found dead in the city till date after the H5N8 virus of bird flu was confirmed in the dead crows in the Residency area of ​​Indore eight days ago. After Jhalawar in Rajasthan, infection has also been found in birds of Kota and Baran. No case of bird flu has been reported in Maharashtra so far. Maharashtra is bordered by Madhya Pradesh. Officials of Himachal Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department said that 2700 migratory birds have been found dead in the area so far.

Large scale bird killing campaign in Kerala

A campaign to kill birds was launched within a kilometer radius of the affected areas at Alappuzha and Kottayam in Kerala. The Alappuzha district administration said the campaign was launched in the four panchayats of Kuttanad region in Nedumudi, Takaji, Pallippad and Karuvatta, which is likely to be completed by Wednesday evening. There have been cases of bird flu in these areas. An official said that around 12,000 birds would be killed in the Karuvatta Panchayat area alone. According to the administration, around 3,000 birds have been killed so far in the affected Sleepur Panchayat of Kottayam district. Nearly 1,700 ducks have died due to bird flu at a duck rearing center in Sleepur.

According to officials, about 40,000 birds will be killed in the Kuttanad region itself to prevent the spread of the virus.

Bird Flu in India: Not only Kovid-19, China was also scared by H5 N1155 crows died in Madhya Pradesh

Pramod Sharma, deputy director of the veterinary department of Madhya Pradesh, said on Tuesday, “During the last eight days, we have found a total of 155 crow dead around the residency area. We think that he has also died due to the H5N8 virus of bird flu, because the disease has already been confirmed in the dead crows in this area. “Till now, no infection of birds of any species other than crows has resulted in the H5N8 virus infection of bird flu,” he said.