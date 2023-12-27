Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/27/2023 – 20:12

The Japanese government has lifted the suspension on the import of live birds and fertile eggs from Mato Grosso do Sul, according to an update on the embargoes and health authorizations platform of the country's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAF). The temporary suspension had been in effect since September 19, after the record of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (IAPP, H5N1 virus) in a subsistence production chicken (backyard) in the State.

At the time of the suspension, the Japanese ministry reported that the measure was to “prevent live birds raised in the country from being infected with the virus and for reasons of food hygiene”. The lifting of the embargo occurs after the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture sent additional information to the country and the closure of the focus in Bonito (MS).

Previously, on October 20, Japan had already authorized the resumption of imports of chicken meat and eggs from Mato Grosso do Sul.

Although the World Organization for Animal Health (WHO) predicts that notifications on wild and/or subsistence birds do not compromise Brazil's status as a HPAI-free country and do not bring restrictions to the international trade of Brazilian poultry products, Japan has a divergent understanding. The country, the second largest consumer of poultry products in Brazil, already applies a trade embargo in subsistence cases, as occurred in Espírito Santo, Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso do Sul. The country agreed to restrict the flow of trade to the municipality, but it still remains to be implemented measure. To date, Japan applies a 21-day retroactive restriction on shipments from the State with cases of domestic creation and after 28 days of embargo it is evaluating Brazil's request to reopen the market.