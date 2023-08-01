Bird flu | Infection detected in a dead seagull and sea eagle in Uusimaa

Bird flu was found in Porvoo and Sipoo. According to Yle, these are the first cases of bird flu in Uusimaa.

In Porvoo and in Sipoo, cases of type H5N1 bird flu have been found, informs the city of Porvoo. Influenza was found in a dead seagull in Porvoo in Kiiala and a dead sea eagle in the Sipoo archipelago.

“It was about individual dead birds, so far no mass deaths of birds have been found in eastern Uusimaa”, says the surveillance veterinarian of the city of Porvoo Petronella Jansson in the bulletin.

Jansson reminds that dead birds or their droppings must not be touched and pets must not be allowed to touch them.

According to Yle are in question Uusimaa’s first bird flu cases.

The City of Helsinki announced in July, that poultry and pet birds must be protected from contact with wild birds. Avian flu spreads easily between birds, but it is difficult to infect mammals.

However, according to the Food Agency, infections have been found in twenty fur farms. On Tuesday, the Food Agency ordered all minks to be killed in fur farms where avian flu has been detected.

Many municipalities request that mass deaths of wild birds be reported to the municipality’s control veterinarian.