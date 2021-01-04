Why did birds suddenly die in the country? These states are giving tension

China, which is spreading the corona epidemic in all the countries of the world, is once again being questioned. Whereas Corona has infected more than 86.5 million people all over the world so far and the death toll has crossed 18.5 lakh, more than 10 million cases have been reported in India. But after Corona, there is now a danger of bird flu in many countries of the world including India.The H5N1 flu virus is also connected to China. The first case of the virus was reported in China in 1996. In 1997, the infection was confirmed in some people in Hong Kong. This was followed by bird flu cases in more than 50 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Outbreak of the virus is more prevalent in Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Confirmed in the passenger who returned from China for the first time

In January 2014, Canada reported being infected with the H5N1 virus in the United States. This was the first case in the United States. The virus was confirmed in a passenger returned from China. Earlier, the case of Asian H5 N1 was not revealed in the US. After this, some provinces of China had reported cases of the dangerous form of the flu last year. Many chickens were killed as a precaution after an infection spread to a form in the Xuanqing district of China’s Shaoyang city.

Not only India, many countries of Europe are in the grip of bird flu

Recently about 1200 migratory birds were reported dead in Pond Dam area of ​​Himachal Pradesh. Since then, state governments have been holding meetings for this. Many state governments are cautious and an alert has also been issued. Not only India, bird flu has started wreaking havoc in many countries of Europe. Bird flu is so deadly that it spreads rapidly to humans besides animals and birds and also causes death in a few days. Therefore, the government has issued an alert regarding this.