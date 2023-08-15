Bird flu | In a quiet fur farm, a sight opened up that the professor found difficult to look at – This is how Finland became a place where bird flu is feared to turn into a pandemic

Bird flu has spread to fur animals because in some nurseries the birds have access to the food of foxes and minks. The risk was known, but it was not tackled effectively. The result could be a pandemic that has started in Ostrobothnia, Finland.

Oli strangely quiet. Usually, seagulls screech in flocks at fur farms, they are drawn to the shelters by the fodder of foxes and minks. There were few birds in the air now. They lay dead in and between the shadow houses. The howling of the foxes had also stopped. When healthy, they make a fuss especially at mealtime.