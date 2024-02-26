L'avian flu has reached Antarctica. Scientists from the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (Csic), which depends on the Spanish Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, have confirmed the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus, for the first time around the South Pole, last February 24th. Specifically, the team – led by Csic researcher Antonio Alcamí, who works in the Spanish Antarctic base Gabriel de Castilla, on Deception Island – has analyzed the viruses found in two Skua samples (birds belonging to the skua family) deaths near the Argentine Antarctic base Spring.

The samples – the Csic specifies in a note – were obtained by adopting the maximum protection measures to avoid the transmission of the virus to people, and the viruses present were immediately inactivated to be able to study them in complete safety. Subsequently, the samples were transported by an Argentine ship to the Antarctic base on Deception Island, where they were analyzed by Csic researchers Ángela Vázquez and Alcamí.

The results of the analyses

The analysis showed that the birds had been infected with the H5 subtype of avian influenza and that in at least one specimen the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus was present, identified by analyzes with 100% reliability. The discovery therefore demonstrates for the first time that the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus has reached Antarctica despite the distance and the natural barriers that separate it from other continents – highlight the researchers – and will allow the preparation of targeted prevention programs. Furthermore, the discovery it could also explain the bird deaths recorded during the Antarctic summer. Until now, the more aggressive variant had been found in numerous locations in the northern hemisphere and, since last summer, also in the southern hemisphere. The virus has recently been described in the sub-Antarctic islands, but to date, although significant deaths of some birds have been reported in the Antarctic territory, its presence has never been confirmed.