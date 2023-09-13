Bird flu | Fur breeders’ association: The decision to euthanize a total of 250,000 animals is a heavy blow to farms

On Wednesday, the Food Agency ordered to kill all animals from fur farms that have been diagnosed with bird flu.

Finland According to the Union of Fur Breeders, the decision to kill fur animals is a heavy blow to the farms. On Wednesday, the Food Agency ordered to kill all animals from fur farms that have been diagnosed with bird flu.

A total of 250,000 animals have been ordered to be destroyed from fur farms, which, according to the industry association, is about a fifth of the animals in Finnish fur farms. However, it does not mean a death blow to the entire industry, states the Union of Fur Breeders.

The Food Agency’s new decision concerns 109,000 foxes and 6,000 raccoons. In the past, the Food Agency has ordered the culling of minks and selected foxes and raccoons from bird flu farms, a total of 135,000 animals.

“Most of them are healthy animals. The decision is really hard for the premises”, says the director of communications Olli-Pekka Nissinen Association of Fur Breeders.

According to the association, Finnish fur farms are able to continue breeding safely. According to Nissinen, the farms have fresh experience from the time of the corona pandemic in combating and successful protection against the coronavirus.

Food Agency justifies the decision to euthanize animals by protecting human health.

The studies suggest that the viruses have also spread from fur animals to others in shelters, not only from birds to fur animals. When viruses circulate in mammals, the risk of mutations that can also cause infections in humans increases.

Bird flu has been detected so far on 26 farms out of a total of approximately 400 fur farms. More than 90 percent of shelters are located in Ostrobothnia, but there are also in Lapland. In these areas, fur farming is a significant means of livelihood.

“There will inevitably be layoffs and layoffs at farms that have received a termination order,” says Olli-Pekka Nissinen.

Animals According to Nissinen, among the farms that received a termination order are farms of all sizes, from large shelters with more than 20,000 animals to smaller ones. Some have specialized in a certain coat color over the decades.

You can apply for compensation for euthanized animals. The application must be submitted under the Animal Diseases Act within two months of the authority’s decision. Nissinen foresees a backlog in processing compensations. The association expects them to be tailored to each farm.

Terminations must be carried out according to the order of the authorities. The producer can choose whether to kill the animals themselves under the authority’s supervision or to ask an external service provider to do it. The animals are disposed of at Honkajoki oy’s facility, which is a facility in Finland specializing in the disposal of infectious material of animal origin.

MAJORITY Finns do not consider fur farming to be an ethically acceptable activity and almost half would be ready to ban it, it turned out From the survey conducted by HS. Recently, a newspaper from Ostrobothnia Ilkka-Pohjalainen took a stand against the fur farm in his editorial. Currently, two citizens’ initiatives demand the end of fur farming.

Angry criticism rains down on fur producers every day.

“The prosecution has been tough. We get nasty mail every day,” Nissinen says.

Could bird flu be the last staple for the industry?

“Our strategy is based on continuity. Fur production continues.”