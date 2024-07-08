Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

Australians are feeling the effects of bird flu on their plates: McDonald’s is limiting its offerings due to the egg shortage – and supermarkets are rationing egg sales.

Canberra – Bird flu has caused a shortage of eggs in Australia. McDonald’s has therefore had to already reduce its breakfast offerWhile the H5N1 virus type is causing concern among scientists in the USA, the H7 type is spreading in Australia. Around a dozen chicken farms in Victoria, New South Wales and the capital region of Canberra are affected. In order to stop the spread, the infected chickens had to be killed, including many laying hens.

Bird flu causes egg shortage in Australia: McDonald’s shortens breakfast times

Due to the egg shortage, McDonald’s in Australia is only serving breakfast until 10:30 a.m. instead of the usual 12:00 p.m., as the breakfast menu usually includes scrambled egg wraps or fried egg rolls. The company says it is working “intensively” with its suppliers to restore normality “as quickly as possible.”

The Australian Government assured that eggs and chicken meat are safe to eat provided they are “handled and prepared in accordance with normal food safety practices”. At the same time, the government acknowledged bottlenecks in egg supplies because the national laying hen population has been affected by the outbreaks. Supermarkets are partially rationing the number of eggs sold per person, and in some places the shelves remained empty.

Eggs are currently in short supply in Australia: supermarket shelves are partially empty and McDonald’s also has to limit its breakfast offerings (photo from June 11, 2024, Sydney) © IMAGO/DEAN LEWINS/AAP

Bird flu virus on the rise: Why researchers are worried

Scientists explained that the virus occurring in Australia is genetically related to a virus that has also been found in Australian wild birds. It is not related to the H5 virus that is rampant elsewhere in the world. Virologist Hendrik Streeck said of the H5N1 virus in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIAthat this pathogen must be taken seriously. Since 2003, this type of virus has infected almost 900 people, with a mortality rate of around 50 percent. With the coronavirus, around 0.5 percent of those infected died.

The Spread of H5N1 among cattle – i.e. mammals – in the USA is worrying researchers, as this brings the virus closer to humans. In view of the spread of H5N1 in the USA, virologist Christian Drosten recently warned that the bird flu virus could be a possible trigger for a coming pandemic. So far, however, there have been no human-to-human transmissions of either the H7 virus in Australia or the H5N1 virus. A pandemic would only be possible if such direct transmissions were to take place. The Robert Koch Institute currently estimates the risk of infection in Germany to be low.