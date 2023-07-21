Bird flu | Food Agency: The subtype of the virus spread to fur animals is typical of seagulls

A mutation has occurred in the virus lineage that facilitates its spread in mammals in addition to birds. However, the transformation in question is not known to increase the ability of the virus to infect humans.

Even fur animals The infected avian flu is a virus line that circulates especially among seagulls, informs the Food Agency.

The Food Agency has investigated the H5N1 subtype bird flu viruses found in fur farms in Western Finland by sequencing. According to the results, the virus lineage suggests that bird flu was transmitted to fur farms from wild birds.

There were indications in the examined samples that the virus has mutated, thanks to which it multiplies more easily in mammals.

However, the change in question is not known to increase the ability of the virus to infect humans, says the Food Agency.

Bird flu is currently spreading rapidly in Finland. For example, Ullavanjärvi in ​​Kokkola has dead in the last two weeks during hundreds of seagulls. The background of the deaths is the highly pathogenic bird flu H5N1.

It was found again at Hauho in Hämeenlinna in the beginning of July a total of one hundred laughing gulls and terns dead, also due to the H5N1 type.

Mass deaths of birds have also occurred elsewhere in Finland.

The Food Agency has also so far found the bird flu virus in several fur farms. This is the first time in Finland that bird flu has been transmitted to fur animals. Due to the epidemic, the authorities currently have the right to order fur animals to be euthanized.

On Thursday, the Food Agency announced that the regions of the provinces of Varsinais-Suomen, Satakunta, South Ostrobothnia, Ostrobothnia and Central Ostrobothnia an infection zone is established. An infestation zone means that it is prohibited to keep poultry and other captive birds outside in the zone.