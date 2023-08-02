Bird flu | Food Agency: birds should not be hunted in bird flu areas

The Food Agency recommends that waterfowl, seagulls or crows not be hunted due to bird flu infections also found in Finland.

Waterfowl you should not hunt in areas or places where mass deaths of birds or bird flu have been reported, recommends the Food Agency.

The recommendation applies to the entire country.

Also, seagulls or crows should not be hunted this year at all for use in training dogs, now or later, states the Food Agency’s announcement.

The reason is that viruses can remain infectious in frozen meat. The Food Agency clarifies that although infections in dogs have been rare in the world, the possibility of infection cannot be completely ruled out.

Uncooked parts or meat of birds of prey should not be given to dogs, the agency reminds in a press release. In addition, dogs should not be allowed to eat or chew prey animals or birds or other animals that have died by themselves.

Bird flu viruses spread can also be prevented by taking care of the cleanliness of hunting equipment and avoiding visits to poultry farms after hunting trips.

People who take care of poultry or other birds should avoid hunting waterfowl, as well as other contacts with wild waterfowl, the Food Agency says.

The agency reminds that even healthy birds of prey should be penned and cleaned with disposable gloves and wash your hands afterwards. Otherwise, normal food preparation hygiene and cooking the meat until done is sufficient. Dead or sick birds should never be eaten.

If several dead birds or birds with symptoms suggestive of a serious illness are found in the terrain, the local municipal veterinarian should be contacted. Birds should also not be attracted in large numbers to the same place by feeding, the agency states.