Bird flu | Food Agency: All animals must be euthanized from fur farms infected with the bird flu virus

Food Agency orders all foxes and raccoons to be euthanized from fur farms that have been found to be infected with bird flu. Minks have already been ordered to be discontinued.

The agency’s order applies to approximately 115,000 animals, of which 109,000 are foxes and 6,000 are raccoons.

The Food Agency justifies the regulation by protecting people’s health.

“The longer viruses can circulate in mammals, the greater the risk of mutations that can also cause infections in humans. So far, worrisome mutations that facilitate the transmission of the virus to a mammal have been identified in the genome of six viruses isolated from fur farm animals. Mutations have been found in minks, foxes and raccoons,” the agency justifies the order in its announcement.

Earlier, the agency ordered 135,000 minks, foxes and raccoons to be killed. Bird flu infection has been confirmed so far in 26 fur farms in Ostrobothnia, the agency says.