Bird flu | First the minks are gassed, then they are transported to be burned – this is what happens to tens of thousands of animals ordered to be killed

It takes several days to kill almost ten thousand fur animals. The authorities monitor the process from termination to burning.

To be killed the eradication of designated fur animals is currently underway.

The greater part 84,000 of the animals ends up being burned at Honkajoki Oy’s plant, says the director of the animal and welfare department of the Food Agency Terhi Laaksonen.

It is practically the only facility in Finland specializing in the disposal of infectious material of animal origin. Infected seagulls have also been taken to the facility in Kankaanpää for burning.

“The animals are disposed of so that they do not pose a risk of infection. Dead animals must not be used for anything, for example the skin must not be taken off,” says Laaksonen.

At the beginning of August, the Food Agency has ordered animals to be euthanized from fur farms where bird flu has occurred.

Currently, the virus has been found in 21 shelters. According to Laaksonen, the decision to close has been made at eight shelters. As for the five infected centers, no decision has been made so far about the closures, and the evaluation for the remaining eight is currently in progress.

Responsibility terminations are with the authorities.

According to Laaksonen, some fur farms have wanted to manage the killing of animals themselves under the supervision of the authorities. Some of the owners have not wanted to euthanize the animals themselves, but an external service provider is responsible for euthanizing them.

“The termination is carried out in the same way as the termination of fur animals anyway,” says Laaksonen.

There are two ways: carbon dioxide fumigation or electricity. All minks are killed by gassing. Foxes and raccoons can also be killed with electricity.

For the largest farms, it takes several days to kill.

After this, the animals are collected in large cold containers, where they are transported to Honkajoki. The transport equipment is separately approved for transporting infectious material.

According to Laaksonen, care is taken at every stage to ensure that people working with infected animals are properly protected. The Institute of Occupational Health has prepared instructions for protection.

Fur animals have been infected mainly due to inadequate protection.

According to Laaksonen, many fur farms have had a bad time preventing wild birds from entering the pens. Efforts are now being made to improve the health and safety of the industry.

A German virologist presented recently, that the best way to prevent the spread of bird flu is to close the fur farms completely.

According to Laaksonen, in the current situation, ending the entire fur farm is not necessary.

“If more dangerous changes are found in these shelters in the future, then of course the matter must be reconsidered.”