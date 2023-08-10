Bird flu | Finns still like poultry meat, grocery stores say

Bird flu has not been found in Finnish poultry farms this year.

Finland the bird flu situation has not affected consumers’ buying behavior, grocery stores say. In recent weeks, the Food Agency has taken preventive measures to ensure that Finnish poultry remains protected despite the fact that bird flu has managed to infect wild birds and, through them, fur animals.

The three largest grocery stores tell STT that the behavior of Finnish consumers has not changed during the summer. Chicken, broiler and turkey are sold in the normal way.

Most of the poultry meat sold in K-food stores is domestic. Imports account for only a few percent of the poultry meat sold.

“So far, we have not found that bird flu affects the purchasing behavior of consumers in K-grocery stores,” says Kesko’s purchasing and sales manager for meat products Kirsi Väistö.

According to him, Finns also appreciate the domesticity of meat.

In the chain selections of the S group’s supermarkets, only fresh domestic chicken and turkey meat is available.

“We haven’t noticed any changes in customer behavior or sales volumes (of poultry products) during the summer”, says the sales manager of the S-group’s market store Juha Nieminen.

Lidl also says that poultry products have done well in business and even led to growth.

All The fresh chicken sold in Lidl stores is domestic. Turkey is not on sale in the permanent selection at Lidl.

“This year, chicken sales have been stable and growing nicely. This same trend is also visible in June,” says Lidl’s purchasing manager Antti Wainikainen.

Mass deaths of wild birds due to bird flu have decreased in Finland, according to the Food Agency. This year, however, thousands of wild birds have died from the disease.

“No cases of infection have been detected on poultry farms. The disease has not infected humans either, said the director of the Animal Health and Medicines Unit of the Food Agency. Shirpa Kivirusu for STT on Wednesday.