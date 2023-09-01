Bird flu | Finland was singled out in the New York Times

An article published in the New York Times harshly criticizes Finland’s and Poland’s actions to combat bird flu.

Finland has not done enough to combat the spread of bird flu, says an opinion piece published today in the New York Times in the text.

In a column published in the newspaper on Thursday, in addition to Finland, Poland, where the disease is present, will be affected found about cats. The Food Agency said on Thursday that three cats found dead in the area of ​​fur farms have already been examined in Finland, but no virus was found in them.

Finland gets international attention mainly because of its fur farms, because Finland is one of the largest fur producing countries in Europe.

Bird flu infection had been confirmed in 26 fur farms in Finland by the end of August. Animals have also been ordered to be euthanized in a total of 14 shelters.

Last Thursday, the Finnish authorities assured that the situation will be closely monitored, for example, in case the virus becomes contagious to humans. At the moment, bird flu is weakly contagious to humans. So far, worrisome mutations have been detected at six fur farms.

of the New York Times to the columnist, close monitoring does not seem to be enough: “Even the Finnish Food Agency has stated that minks are susceptible to both human and bird flu – Yet no fur farms have been closed in Finland.”

The fact that the spread of influenza in shelters has been tried to be combated as a single “as a last resort” for example by shooting birds. At the end of July, the Finnish Game Agency granted 10,000 exemption permits for hunting birds in the vicinity of fur farms in order to combat the disease, which also received criticism at home. Only about 400 permits were used.

Other control measures have also been taken at the farms, for example to keep wild birds and farmed animals apart, but these are not mentioned in the article.

According to the columnist, the fur farms should be closed and the farms should be compensated for the closure: “It would be cheaper than surviving an epidemic spreading to humans.”

in Finland no price has been calculated for the closure of the nurseries and the resulting compensations, says the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The support would also not be decided nationally, but would also require the approval of the EU Commission.