Bird flu | Bird flu was found in two mink farms, the Food Agency considers the information to be helpful

“The information is more reassuring than worrying,” says Terhi Laaksonen of the Food Agency.

Food Agency has so far found bird flu in two mink farms located in the municipalities of Vöyr and Pedersör in Ostrobothnia.

Head of Department of the Food Agency Terhi Laaksonen keep information easy:

“We assumed that avian flu is found in a few farms, in the worst case, even half of the studied farms. The fact that bird flu was found in only two of the 35 that have been examined is more reassuring than worrying information,” says Laaksonen.

According to him, the influenza virus found in two mink farms is naturally serious, because the mink must be killed.

Food Agency launched surveillance of all fur farms in mid-September to map the spread of bird flu.

Before that, bird flu samples had only been taken from farms where bird flu was suspected.

In the survey, samples have been taken from 53 mink farms so far, of which the results of the samples from 35 farms have now been obtained. There are a total of 114 fur farms in Finland that have minks. In five of these shelters, bird flu has already been detected before the survey.

Survey initially concerns mink farms, because bird flu infections in minks pose a greater health risk to human health than, for example, infections in foxes or raccoons.

The reason is that the structures of minks’ respiratory tracts are such that a completely new type of influenza virus can more easily develop in them, which may also start to spread in mammals.

For the same reason, the Food Agency aims to screen out infected mink farms before the human flu season begins.

“If the human influenza virus were to infect a mink that already has bird flu, the two viruses could combine. A new type of virus could also start spreading in humans,” says Laaksonen.

In Ostrobothnia gardens last summer, bird flu infections in fur animals were revealed, which have since been found in a total of 27 shelters in four provinces.

The first phase of the bird flu survey concerning mink farms is to be completed by the end of October. After that, we move on to the monitoring and sampling of the fox and raccoon kennels.

The Food Agency will order animals to be euthanized from all fur farms whose samples show antibodies to H5 bird flu.