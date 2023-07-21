Bird flu | At the end of his domestic vacation trip, the chicken farmer will have a 48-hour quarantine

Because of the bird flu, chicken farms are especially careful that there are no holes in the feed tubes and that there is nothing around the chicken that attracts wild birds.

When the news about the spread of bird flu first among wild birds in Finland and then in fur farms came, Matti Yli-Ojanperä had just started his summer vacation.

He decided to calm down. Everything was fine at the 125,000-bird breeding facility in South Ostrobothnia’s Ilmajoki. The farm is under the care of Yli-Ojanperä’s parents and the farm’s employees during the holidays, and various diseases have been protected against in the past.

“Salmon has had a long acid test, which is why the methods have been refined. Now, in the face of a new threat, we just have to trust that the process is in order,” says Yli-Ojanperä.

Food Agency announced on Thursday to immediately establish an infection zone aimed at preventing the spread of bird flu in the provinces of Varsinaissuomi, Satakunta, Etelä Ostrobothnia and Central Ostrobothnia. These areas are rich in both poultry production and fur farming. Bird flu has already spread to ten fur farms, but it has not been found in poultry farms.

In the infected zone, keeping poultry outside is prohibited. In addition, unnecessary movement in the bird premises must be avoided and feed and bedding must be stored so that wild birds cannot access them.

Yli-Ojanperän on the farm, the birds do not roam freely. The feed ingredients are delivered to the farm and stored in a closed space so that wild birds cannot come into contact with them.

Special precision must now be observed with the feed pipes, so that no feed can get into the yard to attract birds. The surroundings of the hen house must also be kept simple and clean, so that there is nothing there that would attract wild birds.

“The air has to be changed, so there is no way to be 100% sterile. Of course, the health of the birds must be constantly monitored in order to notice if something is wrong,” says Yli-Ojanperä.

The farm uses an extensive remote monitoring system, which can be used to monitor, for example, feed and water consumption. Throws in consumption can tell a lot about the health of the birds: a sick bird does not like the food as usual.

“Still, human senses are needed to observe animals. Although remote monitoring is a good helper, some things can only be noticed when walking around the barn”.

With a big one the farm has both broiler breeding and some juvenile chicken breeding, which Yli-Ojanperä’s parents are currently responsible for. Pullets refer to laying hens that are raised and sold to egg farms. Broiler breeding is Atria’s contract production, and the slaughterhouse also monitors the hygiene aspects of its contract premises.

“Instructions are also available from the Poultry Association and the Animal Health ETT association. We exchange information with our producer colleagues on social media.”

Although Yli-Ojanperä finds the invisible opponent difficult, he does not want to succumb to panic. He still wants to play so much for sure that a domestic vacation is now treated like a trip abroad. When he returns home, he plans to quarantine for 48 hours before having any contact with poultry.

“You can get a little paranoid here, but it’s best to do the basic work well and check the risk points twice more.”