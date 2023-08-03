Thursday, August 3, 2023
Bird flu | Another decision from the Food Agency to stop minks

August 3, 2023
Bird flu | Another decision from the Food Agency to stop minks

On Tuesday, the Food Agency outlined that all minks will be killed from fur farms where bird flu infections are detected.

Food Agency has made one new decision on Thursday about ending the minks on the fur farm.

With Thursday’s decision, about 4,000 minks from the shelter in question will be killed, says the head of the department Terhi Laaksonen From the Food Agency.

In addition, the agency is preparing termination decisions for four other fur farms. These four fox parks have a total of about 10,000 foxes.

According to department manager Laaksonen, the facilities in question are located in South or Central Ostrobothnia.

Already previously termination decisions have been made for three farms, i.e. a total of about 70,000 fur animals, of which about 30,000 are minks and about 40,000 foxes.

With the latest decision, the total number of fur animals to be euthanized due to bird flu rises to approximately 84,000 animals, of which approximately 34,000 are minks.

On Tuesday, the Food Agency outlined that all minks will be killed from fur farms where bird flu infections are detected. Decisions to kill foxes and raccoons are made on a case-by-case basis.

The latest termination decision was reported earlier Over.

