Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Bird flu | All minks from fur farms suffering from the disease are ordered to be killed, according to the Food Agency, this is a precautionary measure

August 1, 2023
Bird flu | All minks from fur farms suffering from the disease are ordered to be killed, according to the Food Agency, this is a precautionary measure

According to the Food Agency, mink is a particularly problematic species in terms of bird flu infections.

Food Agency orders all minks to be culled from fur farms where bird flu infections have been confirmed.

The Food Agency has ordered animals to be euthanized at three shelters. About 70,000 fur animals are killed.

About 30,000 of these are minks and about 40,000 are foxes, says the head of the department Terhi Laaksonen From the Food Agency.

A total of 20 fur farms have been found to have bird flu, and most of them are fox farms.

Decisions to kill foxes and raccoons are still made on a case-by-case basis. Samples from the fourth fur farm are currently being examined.

According to Laaksonen, tens of thousands of fur animals will be euthanized, and the number will be closer to one hundred thousand than 50 thousand.

Office justifies the decision to kill minks by the fact that minks are a particularly problematic species in terms of bird flu virus infections.

The mink’s upper respiratory tract has receptors that bind both bird and human influenza viruses, so the mink easily gets sick from infections caused by both types of influenza.

This means that the mink can act as an intermediate host in a bird flu infection where the influenza virus can change into a form that is more contagious to humans, the Food Agency writes in its announcement.

According to Laaksonen, culling minks is a precautionary measure, because we don’t want to leave asymptomatic carriers among the animals.

Fur animals between them, no infections have been detected so far, but there are indications that infections between animals may have also occurred, says Laaksonen of the Food Agency.

“This is a difficult, complicated issue to figure out.”

In some shelters, fur animals have been found to have more bird flu than average.

According to Laaksonen, it is possible that this could be explained by infections between animals.

It is also possible that the animal has been infected by feed that has been contaminated with bird droppings. Feces could also have been transferred through a person’s shoes or gloves.

So far, there is also no evidence that there have been viral infections between animals.

“If bird flu were to spread [turkiseläinten välillä] as an aerosol infection, that would be worrying,” says Laaksonen.

To terminate for specified animals, compensation is paid to their owners. Compensation is sought from the Food Agency.

According to the Animal Diseases Act, compensation is paid for the fair value of the animal, which it would have had without the animal disease that is the basis of the authority’s order.

“At the moment, we still have no idea what the fair value would be for an adult animal or a puppy,” Laaksonen tells STT.

No compensation applications have been received yet, because the terminations are not yet over at any shelter.

With two at the fur yard has been established in July transformation of the avian influenza virus. In one case it is a fox and in the other a mink.

New samples have been sent to the EU laboratory for examination, and the results are expected this week.

It was in Finland at the end of 2022, a good 500 fur farms.

