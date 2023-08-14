Tuesday, August 15, 2023
August 14, 2023
in World Europe
Bird flu | All fur farms in Finland are inspected

Due to bird flu, all fur farms are subject to an inspection visit. The details of the plan and the schedule are still open.

For everyone Finland’s fur farms are subject to inspections due to the risk of influenza.

Told about it earlier Over.

Director of the Animal Health and Welfare Department of the Food Agency Terhi Laaksonen says that it was decided to do the checks just to be sure.

Laaksonen reminds that bird flu is a serious disease. The virus has also been feared to become contagious to humans.

Currently, samples from fur farms are examined on a risk basis, i.e. if there is a suspicion of influenza infection on the farm.

“We do an inspection if the shelter informs us that the animal has had symptoms or [tarhalla] there has been a connection [influenssa]to a positive haven. However, the system is largely based on the fact that the shelters inform us about an animal with symptoms or a dead one,” says Laaksonen.

More comprehensive According to Laaksonen, the need for sampling and inspections has been under consideration at the Food Agency for a long time. The decision was made now, as additional funding for inspections has been presented in the supplementary budget.

The purpose is that the county veterinarians and municipal veterinarians of the regional administrative agencies carry out extensive inspections. The samples are analyzed in the Food Agency’s laboratory.

“There is no detailed plan and division of labor yet,” says Laaksonen.

However, it is already clear that comprehensive sampling and disease protection inspections are to be carried out at the fox, mink and sable fox nurseries. The latter means checking how the shelter prevents wild birds from entering the premises.

in Finland there are currently around 400 fur farms.

So far, bird flu has been detected on 24 farms. 11 have been terminated and 9 are being monitored. Regarding the four shelters, the evaluation of the need for termination is in progress.

“The samples of these farms must be confirmed before the tanning season. But in a more extensive inspection, sampling may continue for half of next year as well.”

In general, the aim is that bird flu, as well as coronavirus, would be monitored more regularly in fur farms than before.

