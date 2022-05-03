Bird flu was once again diagnosed at a poultry farm in Lunteren, Gelderland. The approximately 90,000 laying hens are being culled to prevent further spread as much as possible, the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality reported Monday evening. In the past period, several companies in the region were culled after bird flu was detected.
