Of Laura Cuppini

The 56-year-old had multiple underlying medical conditions and a history of exposure to live poultry. WHO: none of the woman’s family members developed symptoms

A woman died in China after being infected with the H3N8 variant of bird flu. the first human victim: in 2022 there had been two other cases of A/H3N8 infection, also in China, then recovered. The 56-year-old from Guangdong province, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), died on March 16 after being hospitalized for severe pneumonia. The first symptoms appeared on February 22nd. The woman had several underlying conditions and a history of exposure to live poultry and wild birds, present near his house. None of the family members and close contacts developed symptoms attributable to the infection. The H3N8 virus is unrelated to H5N1 and is much more common in wild birds and poultry.

Human cases of flu – reminds the WHO – are generally the result of direct or indirect exposure to infected live or dead poultry or in contaminated environments. So far H3N8 has not shown the ability to be easily transmitted from human to human: consequently the risk of local and global spread is considered low. However, due to the continuous evolution of influenza viruses, WHO considers surveillance essential to detect virological, epidemiological and clinical changes associated with circulating viruses. See also Ukrainian War, from Artemisia Onlus toll-free number for psychosocial assistance to women and children

To minimize the risk of infection, one must avoid contact with high-risk environments such as markets or live animal farms, live poultry, or surfaces that may be contaminated with poultry or bird feces. It is recommended to keep good hand hygienewashing them frequently or using alcohol-based disinfectants and wearing the mask when in a hazardous environment. These recommendations – recalls the WHO – also apply to travelers to countries with known outbreaks of bird flu. No travel restrictions have been deemed necessary so far. Bird flu (caused by a type A virus) can cause ailments ranging from conjunctivitis to mild flu symptoms, to severe acute respiratory diseases or even to death. Gastrointestinal and neurological symptoms have been reported rarely.

The H3N8 virus, which first appeared in North America in 2022, is transmitted from birds to horses, dogs and sea lions. It had never been detected in humans until the first two (recovered) cases in China, in April and May 2022. See also Experts, 'gastroenterologists and general practitioners together to improve patient journey'

In recent months, however, it has aroused fears the H5N1 virus, which circulates widely around the world. But there’s good news: according to the latest report from the World organization for animal health (Woah), the number of cases in animals is declining. Globally, there were 26 new outbreaks of flu in poultry and 148 in other birds in the three weeks between March 10 and 30. There were 44 and 160 new outbreaks respectively in the previous three weeks. The number of dead or slaughtered animals decreased by almost two thirds, from 2.2 million to 610,000. Most outbreaks in poultry (14) in Europe; seven in the Americas, four in Asia and one in Africa. The same trend among other birds: 115 new outbreaks in Europe, 32 in the Americas, one in Asia.

They worry about cases of infection in mammals

. Reports of highly pathogenic mammalian avian influenza viruses (in countries including Belgium and the UK) further underline the increased potential risk that the viruses are better adapted to mammals and transmitted to humans and other animals , writes the World organization for animal health. See also Covid today Italy, from 7 to 4 regions with hospitalizations above the 15% threshold