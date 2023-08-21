Monday, August 21, 2023
Bird flu | A dead laughing gull was found on the roof of a library in Mikkeli – the first case found in Eastern Finland

August 21, 2023
in World Europe
Earlier in August, four dead wild laughing gulls were found on the roof of the city’s main library, only one of which was suitable for examination.

A laugh log has been confirmed to have died of bird flu in Mikkeli in Etelä-Savo. According to a press release from the city of Mikkeli, the case found in a wild bird is the first case of the H5N1 virus that has been confirmed this year in Eastern Finland.

Earlier in August, four dead wild laughing gulls were found on the roof of the city’s main library, only one of which was suitable for examination. The virus case was confirmed on Monday, but no restriction zones have been imposed in the area. Bird flu has so far been found in birds in Ostrobothnia and Päijät and Kanta-Hämee.

