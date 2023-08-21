Bird flu | A dead laughing gull was found on the roof of a library in Mikkeli – the first case found in Eastern Finland

Earlier in August, four dead wild laughing gulls were found on the roof of the city’s main library, only one of which was suitable for examination.

Earlier in August, four dead wild laughing gulls were found on the roof of the city’s main library, only one of which was suitable for examination. The virus case was confirmed on Monday, but no restriction zones have been imposed in the area. Bird flu has so far been found in birds in Ostrobothnia and Päijät and Kanta-Hämee.