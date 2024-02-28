Bird feeding | “Soft values ​​have been forgotten” – The city banned the old tradition in Heinola

A huge dispute broke out in Heinola about feeding the ducklings. Some people are worried about the reputation of the city known as the city of birds.

Heinola the city's decision to stop feeding the ducks has made some of the locals nervous.

At the beginning of February, the city council decided that even volunteers are not allowed to feed the ducks in the winter in the urban area. The decision will enter into force in autumn 2024.

“The decision is bird-hating and shameful for the city of Heinola. We are a bird city, where Finland's oldest bird nursery is located,” says the councillor Sallamaari Simpanen (left).

He and 19 others voted to continue feeding. 22 were in favor of stopping feeding and 1 councilor voted no.

Feeding the chicks has been a tradition in the city, which was started in Kirkkolammi already in the 1960s. Feeding has been the responsibility of the Heinola bird farm since the beginning.

In 2023, Heinola's environmental department banned feeding the pond because the water in the pond had become of low quality.

“There have been mild phenomena. Some dumped the contents of their bio-waste containers into the pond,” says the head of cultural services Saija Jäppinen.

He replaces the head of the aviary Tuuli-Susanna Salmea during this winter break.

However, Simpanen felt that the ducklings could not be left to starve. He decided to start feeding the birds himself. Soon he had four others join him. With this group, they have fed the ducks at Hiidenhauda twice a day.

There are currently around 300 mallards in Heinola. The number has steadily decreased in recent years.

On a bitterly cold day, up to 50 kilos of oats are consumed daily. Most of it comes in the form of donations.

Municipality took the matter into consideration, because instructions were needed for feeding. In the statement round, the ducks got a hard ride. According to environmental health in Päijät-Häme, feeding involves the risk of spreading infectious diseases and bird flu.

According to Salme, who started as head of the aviary in 2022, feeding the birds has caused some of the waterfowl to stay in Finland for the winter. In his statement, he directly states that it would be good if the non-migratory ducks left the population, i.e. died.

According to Salmi, in the ideal case, as feeding decreases, the birds will gradually move to look for food elsewhere.

According to Salme, stopping feeding would also reduce the burden on the environment. However, in the statement, he does not reveal in more detail what kind of load it is.

The aviary former manager Olli Vuoren according to Salme's arguments are “made up of wind”.

Vuori, who has been in charge of an aviary for 25 years, says that feeding does not attract ducklings to stay as long as it is started late enough in the winter.

The ornithological association of Päijät-Häme also points out in its own statement that the wintering flocks of ducks also include individuals from further afield.

“Almost all of them are not domesticated 'bun ducks'”, the association underlines.

Vuori says that feeding the ducklings has never caused a rat problem before – no, although in his time the birds were fed at Kirkkolammi, located in front of the bird farm.

“If you put oats to dry in water, they go with the current and the ducks can't eat them. Oats should be soaked. We also mixed it with, among other things, green salad, small fish and light bread. This 'porridge' was dumped in shallow water so that it does not attract rats,” says Vuori.

Olli Vuori, the former manager of Heinola's bird nursery, and a wounded osprey photographed in 2017.

Kirkkolampi was kept thawed during the Vuori period, even in winter, and anyone could feed the birds there. Sometimes feeders visited the pond, leaving food on the ground. The few rats that arrived were caught by the people at the aviary.

“There was no problem with that. Instead, the pond enabled many children to develop a relationship with nature, which left lifelong memories. For many lonely elderly people, going to feed the birds was the most important thing of the day, the one that made them leave the house. It saddens me that such soft values ​​have been forgotten in the conversation.”

Bird flu has not been detected in wintering mallard flocks, notes the ornithological association in its statement. Vuori says the same. Bird flu has not been found to have been transmitted from birds to humans in Finland.

According to Vuori, the rationale for eutrophication is also completely stupid.

“There is a paper industry in Heinola and the town's wastewater treatment plant downstream. I claim that they are much more nutritious than feeding the birds.”

Heinola banned bird feeding in part of the city as early as 2022. Since then, feeding has also been prohibited in Kirkkolammi, located in front of the bird farm.