Bird deaths | Highly pathogenic bird flu is now killing seagulls, terns and eiders – Cases in several locations

Birds dead from bird flu have been found in several locations in Finland. The Food Agency reminds that you should not touch a dead bird with your bare hands.

In total about a hundred laughing gulls and terns were found dead on a islet on the lake in Hämeenlinna’s Hauho, the Food Agency informs. The cause of death of the birds turned out to be highly pathogenic bird flu of the H5N1 type.

The dead birds were found at the end of June. There were both adult birds and chicks. Samples were taken from the birds, after which the carcasses were collected and disposed of.

The Food Agency announced earlier in June that the H5N1 type of bird flu was the cause mass death of seagulls In Salo. 20 dead laughing gulls were found dead on the same beach on June 13.

In June, a sick seagull chick was also found in Lahti, two dead terns in Valkeakoski and dead eiders in Åland. In May from Hollola was found sick sparrow hawk.

When talking from the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus, meaning that the virus kills birds and especially poultry, a leading expert in animal disease control Liisa Kaartinen tells HS. Low-pathogenic viruses mostly cause mild symptoms and can be completely asymptomatic. They are usually detected only in blood samples taken for disease monitoring.

Highly pathogenic virus strains are also monitored because they can also transform into a form that infects humans. However, the H5N1 virus spreading in Finland does not seem to have changed yet, so it is still primarily a bird virus, says Kaartinen. The virus has also not spread exceptionally widely in Finland this year.

“Last year, the northernmost case was found north of Oulu. There are more people in the south, so sick birds can be found better because of that. Basically, you have to think that there can be a virus in the whole country.”

According to him, the ordinary citizen does not need to worry yet. The biggest risk is in poultry production. According to Kaartinen, Finnish chickens are very sensitive to the disease, so farms must maintain the best protection possible. In addition, Finnish poultry production is concentrated in southwestern Finland, which is a risk area for the virus.

“Finnish poultry owners know how to protect their birds well and are well aware of the risk of disease. Last year, cases were found in pheasant farms, but the disease has not reached chickens or broiler production facilities so far. Good disease protection is a factor in that,” Kaartinen estimates.

In the case of pets, you must also ensure that wild birds do not enter the same space to defecate or eat with the pet bird.

Bird flu spreads easily from wild birds to poultry and other birds, the Food Agency’s press release says. It can also spread over longer distances, e.g. with people or equipment contaminated with the virus.

Avian flu viruses are poorly contagious to humans. Infection usually requires close contact with an infected wild bird, poultry or their secretions.

“Only a few people in Europe have been diagnosed with bird flu, and they did not show any serious symptoms. However, you should not touch a dead bird with your bare hands, and you should protect yourself from the disease if you know that it has infected your own birds”, special expert in animal disease control Hanna Lounela told HS in June.

IF in poultry or in other birds, symptoms suggestive of bird flu, abnormal mortality or changes in production are observed, the municipal or county veterinarian must be notified immediately.

A decrease in water and feed consumption or egg production can be signs of bird flu infection.

Mass deaths of wild birds and individual dead birds of prey must also be reported to the municipal or county veterinarian.