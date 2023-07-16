The spin-off of the successful “Bird Box: blindly”, called “Bird Box: Barcelona” and which is starring the famous Spanish actor Mario Casas (“Three meters above the sky”), hopes to achieve the great success of its predecessor. It’s kind of hard considering that the original tape was watched by more than 45 million subscribers in just one week. However, it already took the first step: a few hours after its premiere it became the most watched movie by peruvians on Netflix.

YOU CAN SEE: “Sound of freedom” full movie in Spanish: when does it premiere and where to see “Sound of freedom” FREE ONLINE?

Watch the trailer for “Bird Box: Barcelona”

When will “Bird Box: Barcelona” be released?

The film directed by Álex Pastor and David Pastor, and which is the spin-off of the original film released in 2018, premiered last Friday, July 14, 2023, and will take place in the same post-apocalyptic universe of its predecessor, which was starred by Sandra Bullock and was a total success because it was ranked as one of the most viewed tapes in that year.

Where to see “Bird Box: Barcelona” ONLINE?

“Bird Box: Barcelona,” like the original movie, “Bird Box: Blind,” is exclusively on Netflix. On this platform, the number of fans in our country has already begun to increase thanks to its even more terrifying story than the previous installment. To see it you just have to create an account under any plan and enjoy all the content it offers.

YOU CAN SEE: Hollywood: actors union prepares for massive strike, what are they asking for?

Now, if what you want is to see it for free, you can enter pages in charge of distributing this type of content such as Cuevana, Pelisplus and others; but, as they are websites dedicated to piracy and the distribution of cinematographic material without authorization, you must enter them at your own risk.

What is “Bird Box: Barcelona” about?

After a mysterious and devastating event, an inexplicable force takes over the streets of Barcelona and forces those who see it to take their own lives. Sebastian (Mario Casas) and his little daughter Anna (Alejandra Howard) will have to fight for their survival, knowing that the only way to get out alive is to live blindly.

“Bird Box: Barcelona” takes place in the same post-apocalyptic universe as the original film starring Sandra Bullock. Photo: Netflix

As Sebastian and Anna navigate the abandoned city, they find other survivors and form uneasy alliances to increase their chances of survival. Among his new group is Claire (Georgina Campbell), a former English psychiatrist whose priority is to protect Sofia (Naila Schuberth), an 8-year-old German orphan, who was separated from her mother during the chaos that ensued when the entities appeared. .

As the characters try to escape the city, they discover an unexpected and even more sinister threat. The film explores the unique challenges facing the survivors in Barcelona and the global impact of the apocalyptic event, showing how different countries and cultures respond to the sudden appearance of these mysterious creatures.

Who is the cast of “Bird Box: Barcelona”?

Mario Casas

Georgina Campbell

Alexandra Howard

Naila Schuberth

diego bald

Patrick Raised

Lola Duenas

Gonzalo de Castro

Michelle Jenner

Leonardo Sbaraglia

Celia Freijeiro

#Bird #Box #Barcelona #watch #full #film #Mario #Casas #ONLINE