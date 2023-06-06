“Bird Box Barcelona” will bring Mario Casas in a new Netflix movie that seeks to expand the success of the first film of 2018 with Sandra Bullock. He new spin offas its own title indicates, will transfer horror and suspense to the famous city of Spain, thousands of kilometers from where the original story takes place, but within the same universe. When does it premiere and what will the story of the character played by the Spanish actor be about?

What will “Bird Box Barcelona” be about?

“Bird Box Barcelona” will tell the story of Sebastian (Mario Casas)a survivor who, as in the first installment, must face with his daughter (Naila Schuberth) the mysterious and terrifying arrival of a mysterious evil presence that kills people and monstrous creatures that have reached a higher evolution.

The cast is also joined Georgina Campbell (“Barbarians”), Diego Calva (“Babylon”)Patrick Criado (“Living without permission”), Lola Dueñas (“The Sea Inside”), Alejandra Howard, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

When does “Bird Box Barcelona” open?

“Bird Box Barcelona” released a new trailer and confirmed its official release date. The new film starring Mario Casas and Georgina Campbell will arrive on Netflix on July 14, 2023.

The film starring Sandra Bullock became a success in 2018 and was among the most viewed for several weeks in the world Top 10 of the red N. Will this new story match or surpass its predecessor?

