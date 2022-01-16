The defender goes on loan to Karagumruk and greets via social club and fans: “I have the rossoblù shirt sewn on my skin and I know I have always given 110%”

Davide Biraschi leaves Genoa and goes on loan to Karagumruk in Turkey until the end of the season. The defender, who joined the rossoblù in 2016, greeted the Grifone fans with a message on Instagram: “It’s never easy to change, even when it comes to a ‘goodbye’. And it’s even more difficult if you leave after 5 years a city that you feel yours even if you weren’t born there, a team whose jersey you feel sewn on your skin, lots of teammates and lots of friends “.

Twenty-seven years, 126 appearances for Genoa, Biraschi had less space this year than in previous seasons. “I would have preferred to leave knowing Genoa in a better ranking situation, but I have the utmost confidence in the team and in the Genoans and I know that they will fight together to have the stage that this historic square deserves – continues Biraschi in his message – I have no other regrets , I know that I have always given 110% for this shirt, that I have never spared a drop of sweat or a shred of energy. I am proud to have always given everything for Genoa and I will always be ready to do it again “.

