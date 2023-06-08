The Fiorentina captain was injured in the 32nd minute of the final against West Ham and was treated and bandaged to his head before restarting
Fiorentina-West Ham started just over 32 minutes ago. Cristiano Biraghi approaches the left-hand flag to take a corner and is hit on the head by a plastic cup and possibly also by a lighter or e-cigarette thrown by England fans. Biraghi applauds and doesn’t realize that the object has caused him a wound, with abundant and showy blood flowing into the left back of the head.
The purple captain is rescued by doctors who suture the wound and apply a turban of purple bandages. Referee Del Cerro Grande picked up the glass and together with the lighter (or electronic cigarette) and handed everything over to the match stewards. A few seconds before the accident in Biraghi, teammate Nico Gonzalez had caught one of the glasses thrown by the English on the pitch, miming the gesture of drinking the contents.
June 7, 2023 (change June 7, 2023 | 22:02)
