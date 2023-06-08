Fiorentina-West Ham started just over 32 minutes ago. Cristiano Biraghi approaches the left-hand flag to take a corner and is hit on the head by a plastic cup and possibly also by a lighter or e-cigarette thrown by England fans. Biraghi applauds and doesn’t realize that the object has caused him a wound, with abundant and showy blood flowing into the left back of the head.

The purple captain is rescued by doctors who suture the wound and apply a turban of purple bandages. Referee Del Cerro Grande picked up the glass and together with the lighter (or electronic cigarette) and handed everything over to the match stewards. A few seconds before the accident in Biraghi, teammate Nico Gonzalez had caught one of the glasses thrown by the English on the pitch, miming the gesture of drinking the contents.