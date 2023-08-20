California has a new craze. Hopefully the Californication will blow past us this time.

California was the promised land within the promised land until about twenty years ago. In The Land of the Free the Western Coast State stood for hippies, love and sunshine. But things have changed rapidly in recent years. Actually, since the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 5, which takes place in a fictionalized version of Los Angeles, California has become a lawless computer game.

The Kumbaya vibe that was always pleasant has mutated into a leading ideology where all forms of Law & Order be seen as undesirable. Woke proliferates in such a way that the entire legal system is canceled. In a predictable way that 50 Cent already saw coming, this now leads to one big mess. With as a shining example the latest craze that now also has a name: bipping and boosting.

Basically, this means that thieves simply break into entire rows of cars in broad daylight to steal things. If you do something like that, you’re already past the shame. But now the fear of consequences is also over. So the thieves guild no longer has any reason not to abuse its new power.

The San Francisco police are complaining bitterly. There are reportedly 1,670 car break-ins reported in the past 30 days. This year there are already more than 10,000 cases. Many residents have already adapted their behavior to it. They leave their cars unlocked, so that the stealmen (m/f/x) don’t smash their windows. The streets sparkle with shards of glass. Police Lieutenant Tracy McCray says:

It’s called ‘Bipping and Boosting. It really exploded during the pandemic so much so that someone told me that the sidewalks are glistening and sparkling where cars are broken into left and right. The infuriating part is the brazenness of it has gotten off the chain. They don’t even try to hide what they are doing anymore. Tracy McCray, gets a little cray cray at the situation

The problem of the police is that people feel powerless. If they arrest people, they will be released immediately. So nothing stops them from getting back to work immediately. With or without an ankle strap:

When we do make an arrest for a break-in, the problem is, they are released almost immediately on their own recognition and they go right back out there and do it again. A lot of them even have ankle monitoring bracelets and they still don’t care. There’s that complete disregard because they know they will just get away with it. Tracy McCray, wonders why he’s doing his job at all

A local newsman saw one of these guys in action and decided to follow them. Step by step they get out of a Lexus RC, leaving one car after the other with broken windows. The man who made the daring fashion choice of wearing a black sock over his face must have noticed. But…zero fucks were given. No wonder, then, that an exodus from California is underway.

