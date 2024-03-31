He Bipolar disordera psychiatric illness that affects the mood and functionality of those who suffer from it, has become a public health challenge in Mexico.

With about three million people affected by this disorderAccording to estimates by specialists at the “Fray Bernardino Álvarez” Psychiatric Hospital, the country faces a worrying reality: only 50% of cases have a diagnosis.

Bipolar disorder, caused by an imbalance in neurotransmitters dopamine and serotonin, manifests itself in alternating episodes of depression and mania.

In depressive episodes, patients experience deep sadness, lack of energy, sleep problems, and suicidal thoughts. On the other hand, during manic episodes, elevated mood, impulsivity, and a decreased need for sleep are seen, among other symptoms.

Despite the severity of this condition, with significant consequences on the daily lives of those affected, social stigma and lack of awareness about the disease continue to be obstacles to timely access to medical treatment.

On the occasion of World Bipolar Disorder Day, celebrated on March 30, experts urgently call on society to raise awareness and eliminate prejudices surrounding this mental illness.

Early diagnosis and comprehensive treatment are essential in the management of bipolar disorder. Although the genetic factor plays an important role in its development, there are also external triggers, such as the consumption of certain drugs, that can contribute to its manifestation. Therefore, Early detection and medical intervention are crucial to improve the quality of life of those who suffer from it.

Treatment for bipolar disorder ranges from the use of mood-stabilizing medications to psychological and family support therapies. However, given the changing nature of the disease, continuous medical follow-up is essential throughout the patient's life.

In an effort to promote mental health and provide support to those who need it, specialists at the “Fray Bernardino Álvarez” Psychiatric Hospital remind the population of the importance of paying attention to the signs and symptoms of any mental disorder. For guidance or help, the Lifeline is available: 800 911 2000.