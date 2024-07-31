He Bipolar disordera mental illness that affects millions of people worldwide, is often misinterpreted as simple “mood swings.”

However, this condition is much more complex and presents a variety of symptoms that can deeply affect the lives of those who suffer from it.

Knowing these signs can make the difference between receiving a proper diagnosis and continuing without treatment.

Below we explore five key symptoms of bipolar disorder that go beyond emotional changes.

1. Manic episodes: More than euphoria

Manic episodes are not limited to euphoria; they can also include extreme irritability and impulsive behaviors. People in a manic state may feel incredibly optimistic and upbeat, but they may also be extremely sensitive and react with anger or irritation to minor stimuli.

This state of mind can lead to reckless behavior, such as spending large sums of money, engaging in risky activities, or making decisions without considering the consequences.

2. Depressive episodes: More than sadness

Bipolar depression is not just about feeling sad; it is an overwhelming experience that affects multiple aspects of daily life.

During a depressive episode, a person may feel completely down, lose interest in almost all activities, and have significant problems concentrating or making decisions.

Extreme fatigue and sleep problems, either insomnia or oversleeping, are also common, along with a sense of hopelessness that can lead to suicidal thoughts.

3. Changes in sleep patterns

One of the most noticeable symptoms of bipolar disorder is disturbed sleep patterns. During manic episodes, people may require very little sleep and still feel full of energy.

In contrast, depressive episodes may be marked by insomnia or, conversely, an excessive need for sleep. These drastic changes in sleep can be a significant indication of the presence of bipolar disorder.

4. Unusual activity and behavior

People with bipolar disorder may display unusual behaviors and activity levels. In a manic state, it is common to speak rapidly, jump from one topic to another in a conversation, and display unusual energy. In contrast, during depressive episodes, they may speak slowly, show little interest in interacting, and have difficulty remembering things or maintaining a coherent conversation.

5. Excessive appetites and desires

During manic episodes, not only are energy and mood elevated; appetites and desires may also be heightened. This includes a significant increase in sexual desire, as well as a voracious appetite for food, alcohol, or other pleasurable activities. This heightened desire can lead to impulsive and risky behaviors that can have long-term negative consequences.

What causes bipolar disorder?

Although there is no known exact cause of bipolar disorder, a combination of genetic, environmental and brain structural factors is thought to play a crucial role. Having a close relative with the disorder or having experienced a traumatic event may increase the risk of developing it.

Treatment of bipolar disorder

Treatment for bipolar disorder is complex and tailored to the individual needs of the patient. It usually involves a combination of medication and psychotherapy. In more severe cases, treatments such as electroconvulsive therapy, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation, and light therapy may be used. Lifestyle changes, such as a balanced diet and regular sleep, are also key to managing the disorder.