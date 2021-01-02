Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat praised the Indian Army, saying that the circumstances under which they protect the border, it is rarely seen. General Rawat completed one year as Chief of Defense Staff on Saturday. On this occasion, he visited forward military bases along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Recently China has started reaching out to areas adjacent to Arunachal after Ladakh. In such a situation, this visit of Bipin Rawat is considered very important. In fact, China has completed the construction of railway tracks on December 31 to connect Lhasa and Nayingshi cities of Tibet near the Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh. The Sichuan-Tibet Railway starts from Chengdu, the capital of the Sichuan Province, and enters Tibet via Yan and via Chhamdo. The time taken by this train to travel between Chengdu and Lhasa has been reduced from 48 hours to 13 hours. Construction of this railroad connecting Lhasa, the capital of Tibet and Nayingshi, in eastern Tibet began in 2014.

After witnessing measures adopted by troops to maintain effective surveillance and enhanced operational readiness, General Rawat said, “Only Indian soldiers could remain vigilant under such challenging situations ever willing to go beyond the call of duty to safeguard the borders.” https://t.co/42D5gST6cx – ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

On the other hand, the ongoing dispute with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh is yet to come to an end. Several rounds of talks at the diplomatic and military level have also failed to resolve the dispute. However, both countries are committed to resolving the border dispute and the ninth round of talks is expected to take place soon. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Colonel Tan Kafei Tan said in an online media briefing on Thursday that the forces of India and China Since the eighth round of Corps Commander level talks between the two sides, the two sides have continued to discuss the withdrawal of troops stationed on the front.

According to excerpts from his statement posted on the Chinese Ministry of Defense website, the situation in the border areas is generally stable. He said that China is keen to maintain talks with India through military and diplomatic channels. Tan said that India is also expected to work closely with China towards a common goal, implement consensus in core commander level meetings and take practical steps to reduce tensions in the border areas. India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the deadlock that began in May.