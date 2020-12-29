Donald Trump, in a file photo. SAUL LOEB / AFP

The second bailout of the United States economy due to the coronavirus crisis will see the light after a few days of unexpected tension, during which the president, Donald Trump, threatened to block the aid approved in Congress by Republicans and Democrats. On Sunday night the president ended up giving in to criticism from both parties – and the environmental pressure itself, with 14 million unemployed on the tightrope – and signed the bill, which includes aid worth 900,000 million dollars. The rule also prevents a new federal government shutdown for lack of agreement on financing.

The negotiation of this new stimulus package, with the presidential elections in between, was made to be expected, but on December 21 it came through in Congress by an overwhelming majority of Democrats and Republicans. The next day and unexpectedly, Trump demanded several changes, such as an increase in individual direct aid from $ 600 to $ 2,000 and cuts in public spending, an element he had not talked about until then. The increase in payments to those $ 2,000 had also been a Democratic demand, but was squarely rejected by the Republicans, the president’s party. What both parties agreed on, in any case, is that the president should not block the plan.

The stakes were high, from unemployment benefits to funds for the distribution of vaccines, through the moratorium against evictions or loans for companies in the face of the biggest economic crisis since the Great Recession. This Monday, after the signing, Wall Street reacted with sharp rises in shares, especially those of those companies that were especially hit, such as the airline American Airlines or the cruise company Norwegian Cruise Line.

Sources quoted by the US media said on Sunday that throughout the week, while resting at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, the president had been continuously changing his mind about whether or not to sign the bill. . Republicans lobbied for him to do so. “I think when you leave office, you want to be remembered for advocating for higher checks, but the danger is that you will be remembered for the chaos, misery, and erratic behavior,” warned Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey during a interview on the chain FOX.

Leftist Senator Bernie Sanders called the president’s sudden push against the agreed stimulus “pathologically narcissistic.” “It’s crazy, really crazy, this president must do the right thing for the American people and stop worrying about his ego,” Sanders said on ABC.

This latest front opened by Trump, which has put both citizens and the federal government’s own funding in check, which was agreed in the same package, is part of the flight forward that the president has undertaken since he lost reelection . The Republican still does not acknowledge defeat and encourages accusations of fraud that the courts have dropped and from which the bulk of his party has also distanced itself. This Sunday, on his Twitter account, Trump launched this message: “See you in Washington on January 6! Do not miss it. More information will follow ”. That is the date on which Congress, in a bicameral session, must count and confirm the votes cast for Democrat Joe Biden, winner of the elections on November 3, the last step before being sworn in on January 20.

See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don’t miss it. Information to follow! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

In that text, it does not specify whether it refers to a new demonstration against the electoral result, such as the ones that its most staunch followers have called in recent weeks; to a possible rebellion of Republican senators and congressmen (without possibilities of prospering) in that last process or to some act carried out by himself, which has hinted at his intention to run as a candidate for the presidential elections of 2024. The leader of his party in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, recognized Biden’s victory weeks ago and with him, most legislators, leaving the New York tycoon practically alone.

This Monday, the House of Representatives will vote on an increase proposal like the one demanded by Trump, which the Democrats have also requested, but it will hardly go ahead because it requires the support of two thirds and the Republicans reject it. The document approved on December 21, of 5,593 pages, contemplates 900,000 million dollars in urgent aid to families and companies affected by the effects of the health crisis, in addition to guaranteeing government financing until September and represents a total disbursement of 2.3 trillion dollars. The bill had broad support from both parties on Capitol Hill, passing in the lower house by 359 to 53 votes and in the Senate, with a Republican majority, by 92 to 6.

