The history of the study BioWare It has several titles with very positive reception, such as Baldur’s Gate, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the Mass Effect trilogy. However, following releases like Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem, the reputation of the study was stained, and the team now seeks to clear the name of the company.

We have the right people and the right approach to achieve thisGary McKayIt was Gary McKay, CEO of BioWare, who spoke of this wish which he shares with the rest of the study. In addition to wanting to regain his reputation, McKay mentions that everyone is focused on earning the trust from the fans and the entire community that follows them closely.

To achieve this, McKay shares that one of the study’s many plans will be to deliver games with the quality formerly known as BioWare. “We want every game to have the reaction we saw with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition,” added McKay.

The general manager believes that they have the “right people” as well as the “right approach” to accomplish this. Also, McKay mentions that they have all the EA support to fulfill this promise. “Our mission is ‘to create worlds of adventure, conflict, and companionship that inspire you to become the hero of your own story,'” he said.

The new Mass Effect title was seen for the last time during the celebration of the N7 Day, with a poster that hides several secrets. This title will abandon the Frostbite engine and will be developed in Unreal Engine 5.

