MacWaltershistorical face of the writing of the series mass effects and involved in all major productions of bioware, announced on his Linkedin profile that he had abandoned the studio. “The last 19 years of my life have been a life changing experience, and that made the decision even more difficult. I’ve been lucky enough to work with wonderful people and be part of some really exciting teams and projects. Retracing all the moments lived is really difficult, and I’m sure I’ll think about it for a long time” he has declared walters.

Joined a bioware in 2003 collaborating in the development of the martial arts themed role-playing game JadeEmpirethe writer then began to collaborate on the first mass effectsto then become the writing director of the next two chapters of the series, and finally get to fill the role of narrative director of Anthem.

walters then went back to work on mass effects with Andromedaassuming the role of project leader of the Legendary Edition of the title. Most recent role held at bioware is to director of production of the neighbor Dragon Age, dreadwolf, a project of which very little information is known at the moment, and for which a launch window has not yet been formalized. How will farewell affect MacWalters on the development of the title?