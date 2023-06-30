BioWare has confirmed that his next game of mass effectwhich many fans simply refer to as mass effect 4 at the moment, it is still in the pre-production phase. First announced in late 2021, details on mass effect 4 they remain very scarce, mainly because work on the project is at an early stage. Unfortunately, for those who were hoping that new information could emerge in 2023, it seems they will instead have to prepare for more silence in the coming months.

Shared by the general manager of BioWareGary McKay, in a new blog on the study site, emphasized that mass effect 4 It is still in pre-production, which means that initial ideas regarding the scope, story, and design of the title are still being developed. McKay said the team working on this project is led by a group of “veteran storytellers,” but he didn’t add anything more about how the game itself progresses.

“As we look to the future, BioWare focuses on being a leader in the development of immersive and emotionally charged single player games, with teams primarily in Austin and Edmonton. This means a renewed focus on our two core franchises: Dragon Age and mass effectMcKay said. “For mass effectwe continue into pre-production with a core team of veteran storytellers who are taking the franchise’s rich history forward in spectacular fashion.”

Despite having announced mass effect 4, BioWare has continued to emphasize that his next major game is that of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Like ME4, dreadwolf it doesn’t have a release window yet and hasn’t even been properly unveiled by the studio. However, when BioWare finally decides to break this persistent silence that surrounds the study, it is clear that dreadwolf will take center stage. As to ME4it could be years before we see or hear anything worthwhile.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Oh! 84 years have passed… and it seems that there are 84 more to go before mass effect come back.