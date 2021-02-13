Bioware has done a great job on Mass Effect Legendary Edition and has made all kinds of changes, from the textures to the lighting, to the gameplay and overall image quality. If we already saw how in the first Mass Effect the face of the mythical Femshep from Mass Effect 3 has been imported to give continuity to the image of the female Shepard in the trilogy, it is no surprise that more models have been retouched. One of these models is that of our favorite Asari and from Bioware they count the changes made to Liara’s model in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

In an interview with GameInformer Mass Effect Legendary Edition Character Director Kevin Meek has commented on what they are. changes made to Liara’s model in Mass Effect Legendary Edition and I already tell you that some aspects have been retouched, especially the first installment. The game with perhaps the most work of the entire trilogy.

What have been the changes to Liara’s model in Mass Effect Legendary Edition?

«It would have been very easy to copy and paste your character’s face in the third game in Mass Effect 1, but Liara has gone through a great story arc. In ME1, Liara is a dreamy-eyed character who’s wearing her medic uniform or whatever, but when she comes to Mass Effect 3 she’s really powerful and confident. Do you know the Shadow Broker DLC? That was tremendous. Therefore, we would have found it wrong to take his face from Mass Effect 3 and put it on without further ado«Meek comments, alluding to the enormous character development that Liara has had throughout the saga.

Leaving aside what they did not want to change, Meek confirmed that Liara’s modeling had been tweaked to adapt it to the current quality, but that they sought to maintain the more childish and naive aspect of Liara from the first game and then show us to a more determined and powerful character. “This is the type of creative decision we had to take into account, so as not to affect the canon”, he claimed.

“We have to live within the rails of what was narratively his style. When we got to Mass Effect 3, and obviously the tech leap, she had a little more detail and a little more makeup, or whatever. But those changes became canon for her, and we have to stay true to it. “he added.

It should be noted that the remaster of this beloved trilogy has been made with so much care by a team that values ​​and respects the characters just like the fans, with details like the one we mention here today and that show that despite the team could take the more defined modeling of Liara in Mass Effect 3 they decided that it did not make sense to do so and that they had to respect the narrative and the evolution of the character, something that not only has lines of dialogue, but also with the appearance and style of the character .

The longed for Mass Effect Legendary Edition will arrive in our hands on May 14.