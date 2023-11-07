For some time now, BioWare has had a special celebration on November 7, the day on which details of the franchise are shared. Mass Effect, whether with new releases of the franchise, concept arts or even thoughts from the developers of the original trilogy. And now, during this N7something very special has been revealed by the team of video game creators.

What has been shown in question is a Teaser called Epsilon, which comes directly from the next stellar game in the saga, in the video you can see someone walking inside the iconic ships that appear throughout all the installments. And although not much else is shown, fans are excited about the possibilities that the launch entails, especially the return of beloved characters that remained in the minds of many.

Here you can see it:

Something that has also caught people’s surprise is that another trailer called Defiance was released shortly after. Here you can see it:

And here is another one:

For now, the news is scarce with this video game, since there are no major advances to be seen since its existence was revealed through The Game Awards, So, it is expected that in this same ceremony of the 2023 edition there will be a new clue from the development team. Although as at the moment there is nothing else involved except for Dragon Agewe may even have a release date next month.

Remember that this new Mass Effect is being created for current generation platforms and the PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is time for them to launch this video game on the market, I am referring to a date contemplated for 2024. And the big competitors have already launched theirs, so BioWare has to take the spotlight soon.