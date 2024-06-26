Thanks to Game Informer’s coverage, further details have arrived on Dragon Age: The Veilguard by Bioware, this time in particular on creation of the protagonist and the various options that the player has in this area, not only from an aesthetic point of view but also from a narrative point of view.
For those who are only now approaching the series, as in previous chapters, in The Veilguard players will also have the opportunity to create their own protagonist from scratch, starting from his physical appearance and face. In this sense Bioware has promised that the game will offer “hundreds of options”. Then we move on to selecting one of the three starting classesor the thief, the magician and the warrior. Each has three subclasses which specialize the character in different areas. For example, a “Champion” warrior is familiar with defensive skills, while the “Slayer” is an expert in using two-handed weapons or the “Reaper” uses dangerous supernatural abilities.
The factions
Once you have chosen your appearance and starting class, Dragon Age: The Veilguard offers the player a choice of one faction to which you belong for the protagonist, which basically defines some unique traits and clothing when not wearing armor or a combat uniform.
But that’s not all, because the choice of faction includes bonuses to reputation, increases damage against certain types of enemies and influences “the origins of the character’s story, his past, how he met Varric, why he decided to travel with him instead of staying with his faction, and more”, according to the developers.
We remind you that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available by the end of 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series Bioware also recently talked about the reasons why the game no longer has the subtitle “Dreadwolf” and the importance of Solas in the plot.
