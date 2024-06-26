Thanks to Game Informer’s coverage, further details have arrived on Dragon Age: The Veilguard by Bioware, this time in particular on creation of the protagonist and the various options that the player has in this area, not only from an aesthetic point of view but also from a narrative point of view.

For those who are only now approaching the series, as in previous chapters, in The Veilguard players will also have the opportunity to create their own protagonist from scratch, starting from his physical appearance and face. In this sense Bioware has promised that the game will offer “hundreds of options”. Then we move on to selecting one of the three starting classesor the thief, the magician and the warrior. Each has three subclasses which specialize the character in different areas. For example, a “Champion” warrior is familiar with defensive skills, while the “Slayer” is an expert in using two-handed weapons or the “Reaper” uses dangerous supernatural abilities.