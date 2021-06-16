The company has had several personnel changes in recent months, but its games in development will not be canceled.

The study BioWare, responsible for the sagas Mass effect Y Dragon age, introduced his new General Manager. The person in question is Gary McKay, a veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the video game industry. What changes do you plan to make to help the company?

It is a combination of decisions and creativity, to deliver the best experience.Gary McKay, General Manager, BioWareNow that he has a new position, McKay has several goals in mind, but one of the most important he made known instantly: rebuilding the old reputation BioWare, and deliver on the promise to deliver quality games to the community. What do you mean? McKay describes the titles as “RPGs on consoles and PCs with memorable stories, characters, and universes.”

What does this mean for BioWare? The studio has definitely had better years, having recent problems, such as stopping Anthem updates after just two years since its launch, and harassment that employees received from enraged fans after the release of Mass Effect Andromeda. The company is now in the hands of its new CEO, who already has his goal very clear.

As for Gary’s story, he previously worked as a general manager at other studies, being in companies like Propaganda Games Y Navigator Games. In his words, the position has been similar in every place he has worked, where he helped establish a vision for the business, and allowed developers to do their best, while keeping them together.

As a last detail, McKay assured that the titles that BioWare is developing, will not be canceled. This includes the upcoming Mass Effect, which is under the care of several veterans of the franchise.

More about: Bioware.