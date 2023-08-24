In a blog post, the general manager of BioWareGary McKay, mentioned that reorganizing his teams was necessary as the Electronic Arts studio rethinks its approach to development.

“In order to meet the needs of our upcoming projects, continue to maintain the highest quality standards and ensure that BioWare can thrive in an industry that is rapidly evolving, we must move towards a more agile and focused studio,” he wrote. “This will allow our developers to iterate quickly, unlock more creativity, and have a clear view of what we’re building before development ramps up.” He added: “After much consideration and careful planning, we have built a long-term vision that will preserve the health of the studio and allow us to do what we do best: create exceptional story-driven single-player experiences filled with vast worlds. and rich characters.

“This vision balances the current needs of the studio, in particular by ensuring that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf be an exceptional game, with its future, including the success of the next mass effect“.

McKay asserted that the company is doing everything possible “to ensure the process is handled with empathy, respect and clear communication,” saying they had chosen to act now “in part to provide our affected colleagues with as many internal opportunities as possible.” ”, as the changes coincide with a large number of positions available in the other EA studios.

In June, McKay confirmed that BioWare would also lay off some employees as part of the transition from Star Wars: The Old Republic to a new development studio.

EA has reached an agreement to move the nearly 12-year-old MMORPG to its existing partner, Broadsword Online Games, which also manages the development and online operations of its classic MMOs. Last Online and Dark Age of Camelot.

“If you wonder how all this will impact the development of Dragon Age: DreadwolfLet me be clear that our dedication to the game has never wavered,” McKay said in today’s update. “Our commitment remains steadfast and we are all working to make this game live up to the name of Dragon Age. We are sure that we will have the necessary time to make sure that dreadwolf reach your full potential.” He added: “A core veteran team led by Mike Gamble continue their pre-production work on the upcoming mass effect. Our commitment to quality continues to be our North Star.” Last October, McKay said that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf it had reached alpha status and was playable “from the opening scenes of the first mission to the very end.”

He then explained that the team was focusing on the pace of the game, the various relationships players will have with other characters, as well as “narrative cohesion.”

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I have no idea how developer studios work, theoretically more people would mean you can progress faster right? Although there are times when there may be a lot of staff who are not really contributing. I hope they keep their promise and that those who became unemployed find another job opportunity soon.