Yesterday came the news that many had been waiting for for a long time. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition It already has a release date and it will be next May 14 when we can relive the story of Shepard in full and with many visual improvements. To all this we must add over 40 DLCsincluding story content, bonus missions, special weapons, and more. Nevertheless, BioWare has been forced to leave out a DLC of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, as the project director, Mac Walters, has told in recent statements granted to the Game Informer portal, where he explained the reason for the exclusion.

The DLC that will not be included in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is specifically the one titled Pinnacle Station. If you do not know its history, this DLC made it to the Xbox 360 and PC version of the game, but it could not make it on PlayStation 3 because at that time the source code of the content had been corrupt. This package was developed by a company outside of BioWare, called Demiurge Studios. Now the North American company contacted them again about the development of the Legendary Edition, but they told them again that the data was still corrupt and that there was no way to rescue the content of that DLC.

Walters explained that remaking that content would have taken them an additional six months, so its inclusion in the Mass Effect remaster was completely out of the question. At the time, Pinnacle Station added a base on which we could train with the different weapons of the game to improve our skill with them, in addition to incorporating a couple of extra missions. Although this content will not finally be part of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, remember that the return of Shepard will occur with improved graphics And with more than 40 DLCs included, so the shortage of hours of gameplay will not be a problem.