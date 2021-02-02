A few months after announcing the existence of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the compilation that will bring the original trilogy of the franchise starring Captain Shepard, Bioware has finally confirmed when the title will hit the market, with May 14 being the designated day on the calendar for the study.

As they confirmed at the time and confirmed today, the game has substantial graphical improvements, especially with regard to the original Mass Effect. However, even seeing the great work they have done with the first images they have shared, the question has arisen as to why they have not used Unreal Engine 4 in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Bioware explains why they didn’t use Unreal Engine 4 in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

The company has responded to this question in an interview with IGN. Specifically, it has been its director, Marc Walters, who has spoken with the medium, sharing details about the roadmap they intend to follow with the game, as well as explaining the reasons why they have not used Unreal Engine 4 in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

It quickly became clear that the jump level would really fundamentally change what the series was; how he felt, how he played. A very clear example of that would be if we look at the Kismit scripting language, it is a visual scripting language of Unreal Engine 3, there is no real copy-paste to enter Unreal Engine 4, which means that every moment, every scene … everything would have essentially had to be redone from scratch. We knew at the time that we would really start to remove the essence and the spirit of what the trilogy was. You could really imagine us trying to chase the magic that the first game had. Once you get beyond that, every question comes into play. If this scene is going to change anyway, why don’t we change the dialogue? I never liked that actor, why don’t we have a different actor? At some point, it’s not what we originally had, and at that point you lose the magic of the original, in my opinion.

Therefore, it seems that Bioware made this decision to keep this remaster as faithful as possible to the original work. What do you think about the study’s reasons for not having used Unreal Engine 4 in Mass Effect Legendary Edition?