In case you weren’t aware, years ago there were plans to adapt Mass effect in a movie, but ultimately the idea was scrapped. Now, Mac walters, from BioWare, has explained exactly why the decision to cancel the project was made during an interview with Business Insider.

In accordance with Walters, to adapt Mass effect in a movie it was complicated because the story of the game is so robust that it would be difficult to tell it between 90 and 120 minutes. Walters ensures that a television series would make more sense because each episode would be like a level of the game.

“When we make a Mass Effect game, we have a general story that we would like to tell, but each mission or level is like its own TV episode. We do not write them in advance. We write them when we start making them. So once we’re done we add them to the story and sometimes we adjust the story because we had done something great in that ‘chapter.’

After the movie was canceled, BioWare did not show interest in the project again and decided to continue focusing their efforts on the franchise of EA. In fact, they already have a new game in development but aren’t ready to talk about it yet.

Fountain: Business Insider