When the team presented the new title , explained why he made this choice. Now, in an interview with Game Informer you reiterated the reasons and explored the issue in depth.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the new name of the game previously known as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the sequel to Dragon Age Inquisition.

BioWare’s words on the new name of Dragon Age

There Game Director Corinne Busche he explained that the team understood what the soul of the game was as they were developing it. More precisely, the answer is the companions of Rook, our character. The Dreadwolf, or Solas that we already know from Inquisition, is not the main core of the video game so the best choice was to use a different subtitle.

The Veilguard truly represents what is at the heart of this new Dragon Age, but at the same time that doesn’t mean that Solas it will not play an important role. It’s just not all about him.

Also John Epler – Creative Director – echoed this sentiment and stated that Dragon Age has always been a game focused on characters and not just villains. The core of the adventure is your team, and as The Veilguard was developed, the more it became clear that it wasn’t the team that created the game, but the game that took shape on its own.

Solas is central, says Epler, but our focus will be above all on the people we will look for to create the team. It’s about “preventing the end of the world with a group of specialists”, defined as “interesting and unique characters”.

Gary McKay – General Manager – reiterates the concept, stating that Solas is still an important part of the game, but our companions are more important and the best ever created for a Dragon Age, with deep stories and fundamental capabilities when it comes to gameplay.

We also point out what the ex-Dragon Age producer said about The Veilguard: he didn’t use half measures.