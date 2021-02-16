It’s been a few weeks since the remastering of the Mass Effect trilogy announced its release date and since then BioWare has been showing brushstrokes of the changes that have been introduced, with special emphasis on the first of the deliveries. Improved graphics, new unified HUD, updated character models, and much more. Now BioWare explains how boss battles have changed in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, another of the characteristics that have been modified in order to make this unforgettable saga an even more round experience.

In statements to the Game Informer portal, the director of characters and environments of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Kevin Meek, has exemplified the changes that certain boss battles have undergone with which we face the asari Benezia in the first Mass Effect. That was a very illuminating example in Mass Effect 1, where they weren’t quite sure if they wanted to do a coverage shooting. So in the Benezia fight, if you remember all the roads around him, there was no cover. Y there was no place to cover because the roads were too narrow. And then you get to the corner and there would be cover, but they were all movable with biotics, so you really couldn’t go anywhere and bend over to create a plan or strategy for how you wanted to complete that battle, ”Meek notes.

“Now it’s all the same design, but the double wide to add some toppings”, Has concluded Meek in this regard. Likewise, BioWare has also confirmed that points of auto save here and there, which will allow us not to have to repeat complete phases if we die against a boss, as was often the case in the first Mass Effect. What is clear is that the Canadian company seems determined to give a complete face lift to one of its star franchises. Remember that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will arrive on may 14 to Xbox One, with Xbox Series X | S compatibility (and 4K resolution on Series X).