David Gaiderbest known as responsible for the narration of Dragon Age before leaving bioware in 2016, he said in a recent Twitter thread that BioWare’s writers have become “silently despised” and they were seen as an “albatross”, i.e. as a problem that limits the success of the team.

Gaider he worked with BioWare for 17 years before leaving and his contributions are undeniably important. He was the lead writer of Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age II and Dragon Age: Inquisition and is responsible for creating the world in which the game series takes place, Thedas. So he has the experience to state what he is saying.

Gaider spoke on the subject through some tweets, dedicated to the strikes of film and television screenwriters who are asking Hollywood studios for better pay structures and better working conditions. Speaking of writing in general, Gaider said it’s one “consistently underrated” disciplineand it’s an attitude that is also found among those trying to enter the video game industry.

Even BioWare, which built its success on creating good stories and characters, slowly morphed from a company that valued its writers to one that looked down on them, Gaider explains. The company began to see the cost of writing as a barrier to success.

“Maybe that sounds like a heavy charge, but that’s what I distinctly sensed until I walked away in 2016,” he continued. “Suddenly everyone in charge was just asking ‘how can we have LESS writing?’. A good story would just happen, with the magic wand, instead of being something that needed support and priority.”

Obviously this is Gaider’s opinion and it is possible that it is also conditioned by situations or events of which we are not aware. In any case, for many older BioWare games had a higher quality writing and, in general, focused more on the script, with a large amount of text, while in the more modern games this component has been reduced, much to the chagrin of the historical fans. We will have to see how things go with the next Dragon Age, which seems to be almost complete.

